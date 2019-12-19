Pet store puppies linked to outbreak that’s sickened people in 13 states; 5 Ohio reported cases

(CNN) — Playing with puppies at the pet store could give you food poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control is linking an outbreak of campylobacter — a bacteria most commonly transmitted by eating undercooked poultry — to puppies.

The outbreak has sickened 30 people in 13 states, including Ohio. Currently, five have been sickened in Ohio.

Four hospitalizations have been reported. However, no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

A list of the states and the number of confirmed cases in each state can be found on the Map of Reported Cases page.

Most of the 30 people infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of the disease report recent contact with puppies.

Four hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported

The majority of the sickened people who played with puppies did so at a “Petland” store.

Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease.

They recommend washing your hands thoroughly after touching any puppy or dog.

Puppies at “Petland” were linked to a similar outbreak in 2017 that sickened more than 100 people in 17 states.

Laboratory evidence indicates that bacteria from ill people in this outbreak are closely related genetically to bacteria from ill people in the 2016–2018 outbreak of multidrug-resistant Campylobacter infections linked to pet store puppies, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of Campylobacter infection in people

Most people infected with Campylobacter infection develop diarrhea (often bloody), fever, and stomach cramps two to five days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC.

The illness usually lasts about a week and most people recover without antibiotic treatment. However, antibiotics are needed for patients who are very ill or at high risk for severe disease, such as people with severely weakened immune systems, officials said.

By the numbers

Reported Cases: 30

States: 13

Hospitalizations: 4

Deaths: 0

Advice to Pet Owners and Pet Store Workers

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching your puppy or dog, after handling their food, and after cleaning up after them.

Don’t let dogs lick around your mouth and face.

Don’t let dogs lick your open wound or areas with broken skin.

Take your dog to the veterinarian regularly to keep it healthy and to help prevent the spread of disease.

Within a few days after getting a new puppy or dog, take it to a veterinarian for a health check-up.

Advice to Pet Store Workers

Wash your hands with soap and water after handling puppies or dogs.

Eat and store your food safely.

Clean up any pee, poop, or vomit immediately, and disinfect the area according to store protocols.

Use disposable gloves for clean-ups and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

Wash work shoes or boots, clothes, and equipment regularly, and do so in an area that is not used to store or prepare food for people.Have shoes or boots that are only worn and stored at the workplace.

Follow store protocols for identifying and reporting sick or injured animals.

Let your employer know if you or other employees become ill, especially with diarrhea or vomiting.

Practice responsible use of antibiotics in pet stores.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing, according to the CDC.

Click here for more information about the outbreak.