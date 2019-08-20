Pet Pointers: Can you give your pets medicine meant for humans?

This week’s Pet Pointer is to educate people not play vet if their pets are injured. So often owners will treat their pets with human medicine. Dr. Melanie DeHaan says that is not only not recommended, it can be downright dangerous for your pet. Some common medicines you might use for pain or other ailments may even be deadly to your dog or cat. At the very least it could affect their behavior. At worst, it could poison them.

Watch the video with Dr. DeHaan to learn more about which common medicines to be sure to avoid for your pets.

