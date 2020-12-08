Pet food drive to be held at Alum Creek State Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dogspets_175670

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Humans aren’t the only creatures needing help around the holiday season.  

A pet food drive will be held at Alum Creek State Park, December 12 and 13, to help senior citizens provide food for the furry companions.  

Ann Wennberg says she started the Holiday Pet Food Drive, after noticing many senior citizens would share their delivered food with their pets.  

“As a registered dietitian & pet owner, this broke my heart. Inspired by work others were doing to support seniors & their pets, I began a charity pet food drive. Meals On Wheels of Delaware County & Hospets in Union County that help senior citizens feed & care for their pets,” says Wennberg. 

For more information or to make a donation online go to: 

mysourcepoint.org/pets/

hospets.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools