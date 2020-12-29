Personnel records released for second Columbus police officer at Andre’ Hill shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Additional information is coming out about the second Columbus police officer who responded to the call in which Andre’ Hill was fatally shot.

Personnel records for Officer Amy Detweiler show that she has been with the force since 2011. In every annual evaluation, she was rated as meeting or exceeding expectations, although twice in 2014 she was cited for acting outside of police policy.

Over her nine-year career, she has received four awards for outstanding conduct, including one for talking a suicidal woman off a bridge and one for helping pulling a man from a burning vehicle. NBC4 spoke to Detweiler after she and a state trooper were honored in February 2016 for that act of bravery.

On Dec. 22, Detweiler and Officer Adam Coy responded to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive that led to Coy shooting Hill, an unarmed Black man. Detweiler told investigators that Coy said he saw a weapon on Hill but that she did not.

Coy has since been fired from the police force, and Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have said that other officers at the scene would be investigated for their conduct. Among the complaints against Coy was a delay in offering medical aid to Hill, who was pronounced dead later at Riverside Methodist Hospital.