Personnel file of Officer Nicholas Reardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– NBC4 is learning more about the Columbus police officer who shot a 16-year-old girl who was holding a knife.

Officer Nicholas Reardon fired four shots Tuesday afternoon and killed Ma’Khia Bryant while the teen appeared to move toward another female with the knife.

According to Reardon’s personnel file with the Columbus Division of Police, the 23-year-old officer joined the department in December 2019. His probationary period ended in December 2020.

Until Tuesday’s shooting, Reardon was never the subject of a complaint or investigation. He also had not received any commendations.

On forms filed with human resources, Reardon disclosed a relationship defined in the city’s nepotism policy. His father is Sgt. Ed Reardon and retired in 2020 after training more than 700 officers, according to a CPD Facebook post.

Ofc. Nicholas Reardon is off the street while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations looks into the shooting.