TIFFIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A sleeping passenger in a stolen vehicle alerted police via text message of the theft, resulting in a police pursuit in Seneca County.

According to the Tiffin Police Department, it was notified by Findlay Police on Saturday afternoon about a stolen white Audi which was traveling from Findlay to the Tiffin area with what police said was a passenger/hostage in the car.

Findlay Police said the passenger was asleep in the back of the Audi when the car was stolen. Police said the passenger alerted police of the car’s location via text message as it got closer to Tiffin.

At 1:26 p.m., Tiffin officers spotted the stolen car and tried to stop it on U.S. 224 near Tiffin Mercy Hospital. The driver of the Audi, later identified as Justin M. Vaughn, did not comply with the traffic stop, fleeing east on U.S. 224, according to police.

Vaughn drove the car south on SR-100 with police in pursuit, driving through the Melmore area to the Crawford County line, police said.

Tiffin police officers performed a slow-speed vehicle termination maneuver, which ended the pursuit.

Vaughn was taken into custody by Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing and eluding police.

The passenger was unharmed and treated and released at the scene.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Crawford County’s Sheriff’s Office, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, and John’s Towing assisted at the scene.