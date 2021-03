COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person had to be rescued from a south Columbus fire early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on S. 22nd Street on the report of a fire.

One person was able to get out of the home on their own, but a second person had to be rescued by firefighters from a second-story window. That person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

A dog in the home was also rescued from the basement.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.