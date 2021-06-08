Woman in critical condition after being pulled from water at Big Darby Creek

DARBYDALE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was pulled from the water at Big Darby Creek Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and divers responded to the area of Trapper John’s Canoe Livery at approximately 4:49 p.m. for reports of a flipped kayak with a person in the water.

The woman was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City in critical conditon.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was under water for a couple of minutes before being pulled to shore.

No other information is available at this time.

