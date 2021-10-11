COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested in Alabama is said to be the last person seen with Bryan Kyle Bridgeman before he disappeared from his grandmother’s property near Nelsonville in early June.

Paul “PJ” Coon Jr., 36, is currently held without bond by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. He was admitted to jail on October 05, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed officials from the office and the Athens County Sheriff’s Department went to Houston County, Alabama, and are in the early stages of extraditing Coon back to Ohio.

“Our offices will continue to investigate the disappearance of Mr. Bridgeman,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

According to an indictment of Lindsay Coon Woolever, PJ Coon’s wife, who was arrested on September 16, 2021, in Nelsonville: “Bridgeman was with Paul Coon, Jr. (PJ Coon) on foot walking down Matheny Road. Bridgeman has not been seen since then.”



Paul Joseph Coon Jr., mugshot, Houston County Jail.

Family, friends, and Golden Hearts a Voice 4 the Voiceless search and recovery team have been searching for Bryan Kyle Bridgeman since his grandmother, Linda Johnson, reported him missing in June.

“We at Golden Hearts a Voice 4 the Voiceless with the capture of Paul Coon officially pray he gives answers to Bryan Kyle Bridgeman’s missing person case,” said Lina Wilson, team leader.

“Until Bryan is brought home to be laid to rest and family has closure they will continue to search in recovery mode for Bridgeman in Athens.”