Pedestrian killed in southwest Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in southwest Columbus involving pedestrian.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:03am, Thursday, a blue Dodge Patriot was traveling northbound on I-270, south of Georgesville Road, when it struck a person on the roadway.

The pedestrian, Timothy Bobo, 32, of Grove City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-270WB was closed for several hours while deputies were on scene, but it has since reopened.

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.