COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a person suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northeast Columbus.

It happened around 2 p.m. along the 4600 block of Northtowne Blvd., near Northtowne Place.

According to Columbus Police, one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Columbus City Schools, Northtowne Elementary School was on a precautionary shutdown due to the incident. The precautionary shutdown was cleared at 2:40 p.m.