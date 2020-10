COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was found dead in the street in west Columbus Monday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the call at approximately 8 p.m. to West Broad Street and Coolidge Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead once medics responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the roads are closed.

The office’s accident investigative unit is at the scene to determine if the person was struck by a vehicle.