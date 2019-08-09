Person dies after fire in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was pronounced dead after a fire in east Columbus. 

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire, at about 6:21am, Friday, a fire was reported in the 2900 block of Templeton Road. 

Neighbors told firefighters they noticed smoke in the home and attempted to wake the occupant of the residence but were unable to do so.  

 The person was pronounced dead after firefighters removed them from the home.  

Investigators are still working to determine a cause of the fire.  

