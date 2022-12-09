PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an embankment before the vehicle flipped, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The girl, 14-year-old Kylie Feuler of New Lexington, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to OSHP. She was transported to Genesis Hospital in Somerset, where she died of her injuries.

OSHP said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. An OSHP investigation remains ongoing.