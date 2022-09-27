JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday.

According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668.

Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 north on SR-668 when the vehicle crossed the roadway, hitting a 2017 Ford Explorer head-on, police said.

Sweeney was taken to Genesis Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Explorer, a 44-year-old Junction City woman, and two passengers in the vehicle were also taken to Genesis Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.