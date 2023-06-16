COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert was briefly issued Friday morning for two children missing from Thornville in Perry County.

Officials said they were looking for two children, ages 6 and 4, who were taken about 4:30 a.m. The alert was canceled less than an hour later.

Perry County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 1:53 a.m. at a house on Main Street on Thornville. They were told that Nicholas John Lee Hill, 29, had taken the two children and was in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Hill contacted the sheriff’s office and said he was in Newark, where the children were determined to be safe. Hill was taken into custody and the children returned.

Charges are pending, Perry County Sheriff William Barker said in a news release.