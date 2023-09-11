NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Perry County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Dennis Hewitt of West Jefferson was driving his motorcycle west on State Route 37. At the same time, a Chevrolet Trax and Chevrolet Silverado were going east on SR 37.

As traffic slowed to a stop at the SR 37 intersection at State Route 668, the driver of the Trax failed to stop and hit the Silverado in the rear. The Trax continued moving forward, crossed the center line and hit Hewitt’s motorcycle head-on, per OSHP.

Hewitt was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Trax sustained minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Lancaster Post of the OSHP.