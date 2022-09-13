SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance.

Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the plight of the two missing men.

Koby Roush, 24, and Raymont Willis II, 42, disappeared within a day of each other. Willis went missing from Waverly on July 4, 2020. Roush’s car was discovered abandoned in Jackson on July 5.

The pair is connected through a third man, Luke Farmer, who died from an overdose on July 21, 2020.

‘We know he was murdered’

“There’s lots and lots of horror stories — I’m not sure which ones to believe,” Roush’s father, Mark, said before the march. “We know he was murdered. There isn’t no doubt in my mind. My son would’ve called me a long, long time ago. He called me at 6 a.m. the last day I spoke to him.”

After Koby Roush disappeared, people contacted the family with gruesome tips. They told them Roush had been fed to pigs. Unknown to the Roush family, people had told Willis’ family similar stories about their missing father, Raymont.

Mark Roush described the last two years as “torture.”

They just need caught

Roush said Michael Saylor’s family contacted him because the circumstances around their sons’ disappearances were so similar. Benjamin “Michael” Saylor, 30, was reported missing on July 29, 2019.

“The people down that area are awfully good at disposing of bodies,” Roush remarked about the area where his son’s car was found. “It’s pretty obvious.”

Roush recalled his conversation with Michael Saylor’s father who reportedly said, “‘You know what? I got a phone call from my son saying he was broke down last time I ever seen him.’ [The Saylors] get all these horror stories. They’re in wells, they’re in caves. They do all this checking, and they finally found the body out by … a lumber cut. Somebody was moving the body around.”

Saylor’s remains were found on Jan. 11, 2020, on C H and D Road. The distance is about 19 miles by car from C H and D Road to Mt. Carmel Road, where Koby Roush’s car was discovered.

“Now they’re getting a little bit better at disposing of things,” Roush said, referring to the people who know what happened to his son. “You’re hearing about cutting them up, putting them in barrels, running them through wood chippers. They just need caught.”

Hopes raised

During a search with Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless in June, Koby Roush’s family found his clothes in Chillicothe.

“It was kind of shocking,” Mark Roush said. “They actually found the clothes, Golden Hearts, and they wanted us to look at them and see if we knew them, and that was the last outfit I seen Koby in. I did his laundry. When he left my house, that’s what he was wearing.”

But it’s frustrating for the family not to know whether law enforcement did anything with the evidence.

“They don’t tell you anything,” Roush said. “They have way more information than what we know. Obviously, they don’t want to share it because they’re afraid it will get out there and ruin their investigation. But it makes you feel like they’re not getting anything accomplished.”

Reward for Roush’s discovery

Roush’s family has put out a $5,000 reward to help find him. They are asking hunters and foragers in the area to look out for his remains.

Anyone who may have information about the case may call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or submit a missing persons tip through the BCI website. They may also contact Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 614-461-8477 or online.

