NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A London man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Perry County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Joseph Spires, 31, was heading northwest on State Route 204, east of Glenford in Hopewell Township just after 2 p.m. Spires lost control of his 2018 Kawasaki 125pro while attempting to navigate a curve and he was ejected as the motorcycle travelled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Spires was taken to Grant Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation by the Lancaster post of the OSHP.