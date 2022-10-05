MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Martin drove off the left side of the road, hitting a downed tree and a brush pile.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Martin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire Department, Crooksville EMS, and the Shawnee Fire Department.