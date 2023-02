NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck Friday night on a roadway in Perry County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Marla Rowe from New Lexington was walking on State Route 345 north of Pole Cat Road at around 7:45 p.m. As she was walking, she was hit by a Dodge pickup truck going south on SR 345. Medics pronounced Rowe dead at the scene.

No further information is known at this time as OSHP continues its investigation.