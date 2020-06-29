People’s Bank in Baltimore robbed

BALTIMORE, Ohio (WCMH) — People’s Bank in Baltimore was robbed Monday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. Baltimore Police and Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of a robbery but could not locate the suspect.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken and no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is a white male who is between 5’8″ and 6’0″ with medium build and was wearing a wig and fake beard during the robbery. He was wearing a dark blue zip up jacket and light or faded jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department at 740-862-4205.