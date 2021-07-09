People won’t stop asking Columbus man for fake vaccine cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A Columbus man who sells 3D printed COVID-19 vaccine cardholders is having to ward off nefarious customers who are seeking a fake vaccination card.

Moshe, who goes by ChiefGyk3D on social media, designed the holder to look like a Multipass from the 1997 movie “The Fifth Element” with Milla Jovovich, Bruce Willis, and Chris Tucker.

“I’m one of the many people that had a design for the idea,” ChiefGyk3D said. “It was not that hard of a jump for many people that are geeks to remember ‘The Fifth Element.” Bruce Willis and Leeloo Dallas ‘multipass,’ you know, she’s just waving that around… I just did it as a little joke.”

He posted them on his Etsy shop, and the orders flooded in, but so did dozens of messages with illegal undertones.

“There’s a lot of people messaging me, asking me ‘Oh, do I need to… where do I send you the information for the vaccine card?’ Or ‘does the vaccine card come with it?'” he explained. “I have been very obvious when I did this because there was a lot of demand that there are no refunds on this, no cancellations, and that this is obviously just the holder.”

ChiefGyk3D says he’s been replying honestly, telling customers vaccine cards come free when you get your free vaccine, not from him.

Suspicious activity about fake cards can be reported to the F.B.I. and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Something ChiefGyk3D says he is considering doing and is compiling data of the people who are requesting the fake cards from him.

“What they’re doing is not right… [they] really are just crossing a line that’s going into unethical territory, he said. “I have the mindset of: if you don’t want to get vaccinated, just say you don’t want to get vaccinated, but don’t try to deceive everybody out here because part of the problem is we still need to be able to know who is vaccinated.”

ChiefGyk3D’s message to people who want vaccine cards: “get vaccinated.”