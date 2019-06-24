People stake their claim of free, hot real estate in Upper Arlington ahead of 4th of July

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH)– There are a few things you need to know in the summertime if you live in Upper Arlington:

They take the 4th of July very seriously. Never, ever touch another man’s lawn chair.

“Here in Upper Arlington we always celebrate family and what better way to celebrate than on the 4th of July with a parade,” said Upper Arlington Civic Association chair Jim Stair.

The 1.7 parade route runs south on Northwest Blvd. starting at Zollinger Rd. and ending at North Star Rd., and the area between the sidewalk and the road is some of the most prime real estate in the city in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July. With the average home price being around $450,000 in the city according to Zillow, the Northwest Blvd. sidewalk corridor price is a bargain: the price of a lawn chair.

Upper Arlington High School graduates and now UA residents Pete and Tristan Bell have capitalized on lawn chair tradition with their popular I “lawn chair” UA t-shirts they sell at UA Outfitters.

“Without a doubt you better mark your territory ’cause if you don’t, it’s going to be taken very quickly,” Stair added.

For more information on Upper Arlington’s 4th of July celebrations CLICK HERE.

