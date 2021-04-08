People line up around the block in the Short North for Jeni’s Dolly Parton ice cream

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– People lined up around the block at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in the Short North to get their hands on the scoop shop’s collaboration with country music star Dolly Parton.

The Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream benefits Dolly’s Imagination Library.

The line for @jenisicecreams x @DollyParton in the Short North wraps around the block! 🍓🥨 pic.twitter.com/33sfAXS5Na — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) April 8, 2021

One man said he drove from more than an hour away to get some for a special friend. He was first in line at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

“I’m doing it out of love,” said Jay Donaldson. “In honor of Dolly and her Imagination Library.”

“Dolly Parton is a gay icon, so as soon as I saw they were [collaborating], I wanted to come down and try it,” said Joey Mosera, who was second in line in the Short North.

“I went to the North Market [Jeni’s] first because it’s right behind my house, and they sold out of pints by I think by 9:30-9:45 [a.m.], so I ran down here,” Mosera continued.

If anyone questioned Columbus’ love for @jenisicecreams and @DollyParton some people have already been waiting hours for her ice cream. One man has been here since 7:30am @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Ju4PQXoB4l — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 8, 2021

The excitement for the sweet and salty treat even took down Jeni’s website temporally.