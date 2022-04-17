The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commutes. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Columbus, OH using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Columbus, OH in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Started a new job in Columbus from Indianapolis in Q1 2021: 109

— #22 most common destination from Indianapolis

– Started a new job in Indianapolis from Columbus in Q1 2021: 116

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Indianapolis

#19. Wheeling, WV-OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Wheeling in Q1 2021: 109

— #6 most common destination from Wheeling

– Started a new job in Wheeling from Columbus in Q1 2021: 101

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 8 to Columbus

#18. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

– Started a new job in Columbus from Louisville/Jefferson County in Q1 2021: 115

— #14 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County

– Started a new job in Louisville/Jefferson County from Columbus in Q1 2021: 109

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Columbus

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Columbus from Washington in Q1 2021: 116

— #46 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Columbus in Q1 2021: 101

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Columbus

#16. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Huntington in Q1 2021: 147

— #7 most common destination from Huntington

– Started a new job in Huntington from Columbus in Q1 2021: 130

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Columbus

#15. Pittsburgh, PA

– Started a new job in Columbus from Pittsburgh in Q1 2021: 167

— #29 most common destination from Pittsburgh

– Started a new job in Pittsburgh from Columbus in Q1 2021: 118

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 49 to Columbus

#14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

– Started a new job in Columbus from Detroit in Q1 2021: 179

— #21 most common destination from Detroit

– Started a new job in Detroit from Columbus in Q1 2021: 191

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Detroit

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Columbus from New York in Q1 2021: 189

— #51 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Columbus in Q1 2021: 146

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 43 to Columbus

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Columbus from Chicago in Q1 2021: 193

— #45 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Columbus in Q1 2021: 171

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 22 to Columbus

#11. Lima, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Lima in Q1 2021: 287

— #3 most common destination from Lima

– Started a new job in Lima from Columbus in Q1 2021: 281

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Columbus

#10. Mansfield, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Mansfield in Q1 2021: 348

— #3 most common destination from Mansfield

– Started a new job in Mansfield from Columbus in Q1 2021: 363

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Mansfield

#9. Springfield, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Springfield in Q1 2021: 363

— #3 most common destination from Springfield

– Started a new job in Springfield from Columbus in Q1 2021: 379

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Springfield

#8. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Started a new job in Columbus from Youngstown in Q1 2021: 452

— #6 most common destination from Youngstown

– Started a new job in Youngstown from Columbus in Q1 2021: 368

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 84 to Columbus

#7. Canton-Massillon, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Canton in Q1 2021: 562

— #5 most common destination from Canton

– Started a new job in Canton from Columbus in Q1 2021: 544

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 18 to Columbus

#6. Akron, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Akron in Q1 2021: 1,140

— #3 most common destination from Akron

– Started a new job in Akron from Columbus in Q1 2021: 1,123

— 4.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Columbus

#5. Toledo, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Toledo in Q1 2021: 1,275

— #3 most common destination from Toledo

– Started a new job in Toledo from Columbus in Q1 2021: 1,149

— 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 126 to Columbus

#4. Dayton-Kettering, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Dayton in Q1 2021: 1,957

— #3 most common destination from Dayton

– Started a new job in Dayton from Columbus in Q1 2021: 1,760

— 7.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 197 to Columbus

#3. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from Cleveland in Q1 2021: 3,456

— #2 most common destination from Cleveland

– Started a new job in Cleveland from Columbus in Q1 2021: 3,699

— 16.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 243 to Cleveland

#2. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

– Started a new job in Columbus from Cincinnati in Q1 2021: 4,077

— #2 most common destination from Cincinnati

– Started a new job in Cincinnati from Columbus in Q1 2021: 3,987

— 17.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 90 to Columbus

#1. Non-metropolitan area(s), OH

– Started a new job in Columbus from non-metropolitan areas in Q1 2021: 4,326

— #2 most common destination from non-metropolitan areas

– Started a new job in non-metropolitan areas from Columbus in Q1 2021: 4,407

— 19.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 81 to non-metropolitan areas