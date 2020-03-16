PENZONE salons closing temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Charles Penzone Incorporated announced Sunday night that it is temporarily closing eight locations in the Columbus area in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The corporation announced the following locations will be closed beginning Monday, March 16:

PENZONE Salon + Spa Dublin

PENZONE Salon + Spa Gahanna/New Albany

PENZONE Salon German Village

PENZONE Salon + Spa Polaris

PENZONE Salon + Spa Short North

PENZONE Salon + Spa Upper Arlington

Royal Rhino Club Barbershop & Lounge

L I T Life + Yoga

The statement issued by the company said it hopes to reopen all locations by March 30.

The company’s guest services team will be working over the next several days to reschedule appointments.

“At the end of the day, ensuring the safety of our team members, their families and our guests is what’s most important,” the statement read.