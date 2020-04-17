Pennsylvania businesswoman moved to Columbus when quarantine began

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine moving to a new city just days before a stay at home order.

It’s the reality for a Pennsylvania woman who planned to start her own business in Columbus and she’s trying to figure out what to do next.

“I got here on March 12th and on March 15th the quarantine started,” Katie Vlachos said.

She moved to be close to family but also to make deserts for dogs, specifically cheesecake. She hasn’t seen much more than her Short North apartment.

“People seem active, lots of walking and running and there is lots of dogs but it’s really just what I can see from my car,” she said.

Typically, dog products like hers are in high demand, but her business is on hold until quarantine is over.

“Making my product, finding the ingredients for my product and marketing it to stores, it has stalled a bit,” Vlachos said.

Her income has stalled too. Her plan was work at a local bar part-time but right now it’s not possible.

“I’ve probably applied for over two dozen jobs since then just to have some income coming in because I can’t buy any ingredients without having that,” she said.

She has a master’s degree and has been training to become an online teacher and has even been working on transferring her social work license from Pennsylvania to Ohio but that can take a long time and still might not work.

“It’s scary,” Vlachos said. “I’m very lucky that I have my mom helping me. It can’t be a long-term solution because she’s not independently wealthy and she’s really just helping me with my rent and ya know, money for groceries.”

While times are tight. it’s nothing new. She has spent 15 years as a social worker and was denied student loan forgiveness, something she had been banking on to take care of student loans.

She turned to dog treats to get out of debt.

“I woke up one day and I said I can’t do this forever,” she said. “My student loan debt went from 80,000 dollars when I graduated to over 120 thousand after 8 years of payments.”

While Vlachos hopes to grow her business one day, right now she’s just doing what she can.

“I have a lot of blessings and I’m just trying to be grateful that it hasn’t really been harder than it has been,” Vlachos said.

She hopes others will have just as much grace for each other.

“Support as many people as you can, or how you can. I can’t donate money,” she said. “I have a little box on my porch for delivery drivers with some toilet paper, the little thing you can do, I just think we need to help each other and be supportive.”