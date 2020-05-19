Pelotonia will not host 2020 group ride weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH)– One of Central Ohio’s largest nonprofits will be raising funds differently in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pelotonia will not hold their annual ride weekend this summer:
Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, we are redefining Pelotonia for 2020. In place of our traditional three-day Ride Weekend, participants will instead set and achieve their own individual goals, when, where and however they choose.Pelotonia
Pelotonia President & CEO Doug Ulman is scheduled to give an update on the changes Tuesday at noon. CLICK HERE to watch the announcement.
Since its founding in 2008, Pelotonia has raised more than $200 million for the The Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute at the Wexner Medical Center.