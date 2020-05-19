Pelotonia will not host 2020 group ride weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH)– One of Central Ohio’s largest nonprofits will be raising funds differently in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelotonia will not hold their annual ride weekend this summer:

Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, we are redefining Pelotonia for 2020. In place of our traditional three-day Ride Weekend, participants will instead set and achieve their own individual goals, when, where and however they choose. Pelotonia

Pelotonia President & CEO Doug Ulman is scheduled to give an update on the changes Tuesday at noon. CLICK HERE to watch the announcement.

Exciting updates are coming tomorrow for Pelotonia 2020🙌RT if you're tuning in! — Pelotonia (@Pelotonia) May 18, 2020

Since its founding in 2008, Pelotonia has raised more than $200 million for the The Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute at the Wexner Medical Center.