Pelotonia putting safety first as riders gear up event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Safety is top of mind as Central Ohio gears up for one of the region’s largest bicycle rides.



An opening ceremony kicks off Pelotonia Ride Weekend Friday evening. On Saturday, thousands of cyclists will ride between 25-200 miles.

The charity event raises money for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In a decade, Pelotonia has collected upwards of $184 million for cancer research.

The bike ride attracts many novice cyclists, which experienced riders say is exciting for the sport, but can also present additional safety concerns.

Last weekend, a cyclist died in Delaware County during the Ironman race.

Investigators say she was hit by a truck when she left the safety zone.

Tonight, NBC4 explains the safety precautions taken on the Pelotonia ride route and the extra training the organization offers its beginners.

