Pelotonia announces return to in-person ride for 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The organizers for Pelotonia have announced registration will be opening for an in-person ride scheduled for August.

It was announced, Monday, that registration for the 2021 Pelotonia ride will be opening noon, Feb. 18.

“Pelotonia 2021 will include both in-person Ride experiences and self-guided participation options to empower the community to participate in whatever way inspires them. All participation options promise a moving and memorable experience supporting the Pelotonia community’s One Goal of funding innovative cancer research,” a release from ride organizers states.

The 2020 Pelotonia ride was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been counting down the days until we can safely come back together for Ride Weekend, and our team has spent much of the past year developing an experience that continues to put safety first,” said Doug Ulman, Pelotonia President and CEO. “The impact of the ongoing pandemic on cancer researchers has been significant and posed setbacks, so coming together to support cancer research is more important than ever. We’re working with top health and safety experts in our community to deliver an exceptional and unforgettable experience this year.”

Riders and Volunteers will have the option to participate on Saturday, Sunday or a combination of both.

Those interested in registering can sign up at pelotonia.org/register.