Pelotonia announces new routes for return to in-person event this summer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Pelotonia has announced redesigned routes for its return to an in-person ride weekend this August.

The organization released the full route maps for the 2021 Ride Weekend Wednesday, with options ranging from 20 to 200 miles.

In addition to single-day rides on both Saturday and Sunday, Pelotonia will have two-day options available, but there will not be an overnight stay at Kenyon College due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The redesigned routes will take riders through the “historic, memorable and high-energy Granville experience” with routes of 50, 80, and 100 miles in duration. In addition, new routes will pass through Bexley, with 20, 50, and 100-mile routes.

Most of the routes will be point-to-point rides starting in downtown Columbus or New Albany and ending in New Albany or at Kenyon College in Gambier.

“The Pelotonia team has been working incredibly hard to reinvent the Ride in a way that continues to put safety first while offering flexible options that provide a moving and memorable experience,” said Doug Ulman, Pelotonia President and CEO, in a press release. “Our new routes offer opportunities for Riders at all levels to take on something legendary.”

In order to adhere to safety protocols, crowd mitigation and safe spectating measures will be in place, and ride starts will be staggered to keep the number of riders at the start, rest area, and finish lines within state guidelines.

Pelotonia will donate 100 percent of the money raised to cancer research to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James.

For more information and to register for the ride, click here.