Pelotonia announces 2021 ride date

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pelotonia has announced when its ride weekend will take place in 2021.

According to race officials, the event will take place August 6-8, 2021.

“The Pelotonia team has been working diligently and thoughtfully this year in order to plan a safe Ride Weekend in 2021. No stone will be left unturned as Pelotonia is working with its medical experts to deliver the engaging and exciting experience the community has come to know and love,” a statement from race officials reads.

The 2020 Pelotonia ride was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for the 2021 event will open February 18, and much more information on Ride specifics will be shared in January.