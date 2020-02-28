Pelotonia 2020 registration opens with new “Be Legendary” slogan

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Registration for Pelotonia’s 12th ride has been open for just over a week and more than 2,000 people are already registered to ride to raise money for cancer research in Central Ohio.

The 2020 ride has already raised more than $1.1-million adding to the organization’s more than $208-million total.

Spotted👀 someone we want to register for Pelotonia 2020! Registration is NOW OPEN at https://t.co/GmXkmtXZic



(PSA: Our road safety experts do not recommend cycling with no hands…) pic.twitter.com/u2koSFKhmp — Pelotonia (@Pelotonia) February 25, 2020

Pelotonia has a new slogan this year: “Be Legendary.” They chose that slogan they say to “celebrate the selfless and inspiring acts of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

Riding 25 to 200 miles is not the only way to get involved in Pelotonia. You can also register as a virtual rider or volunteer.

Pelotonia Ride Weekend is Aug. 7–9. CLICK HERE to register.