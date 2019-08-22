Pediatric cancer patients take part in Script Ohio with TBDBITL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nothing marks the beginning of football season quite like Script Ohio, and some young Buckeye fans had the chance to take part in the tradition, right alongside the Ohio State University Marching Band.

Pediatric cancer support group NC4K arranged a special night for cancer patients and members of The Best Damn Band In The Land Wednesday night. The children were able to participate in music lessons, watch private Skull Session performances and join in on Script Ohio.

As exciting as the evening was for the kids, TBDBITL members knew the night was special too.

“It’s such a great opportunity for these band members to interact with these kids,” head drum major Connor Barr said. “I mean, they’ve gone through so much and it’s just awesome to be able to put a little bit of light into their day and just to put a smile on their faces.”

NC4K is a locally based group whose mission is fighting pediatric cancer. To learn more about the organization, visit www.nc4k.org.