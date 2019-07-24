Pedestrian suffers brain trauma after being hit by car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Josh Powell suffered severe brain trauma and multiple fractures when he was hit by a car Saturday night. His family is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the car that did not stop.

Powell and his 11 year old niece, Kalayah Thomas had been to a movie and were on their way home. They were crossing got East Main Street at Weyant Ave when Powell was struck by a car traveling down the middle turn lane.

Thomas says she saw the car coming a split second before her uncle was hit.

“They didn’t stop and say, ‘oh what did i just hit’ or ‘is he okay’, Thomas said. “They just left him there.”

Witnesses offered only a vague description of the car – a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Sister-in-law Dominique Powell says the driver of the car should do the right thing and turn themself in. “We want the person brought to justice,” Powell said. “We want somebody to come forward. Somebody knows something. Somebody’s seen something. Somebody has a neighbor with a messed up car – there’s definitely front damage to that vehicle.”

William Powell says his younger brother dotes on his nieces and nephews. He describes him as a gentle, funny and loving person. “They didn’t run over a stray cat,” Powell said. “They ran over a kind hearted human being that never did wrong a day in his life.”

Family members have started a gofundme account to help pay Josh’s medical bills and other related expenses.