Pedestrian struck on I-70 ramp in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in east Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The accident happened at approximately 9:46 p.m. on the ramp from South Hamilton Road onto I-70 West.

The vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene, police said. The driver was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

South Hamilton Road at I-70 and I-70 East at South Hamilton Road are closed due to the accident.

No further information is available at this time.