COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —Police say one person has died after being hit by a vehicle in south Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Jackson Pike near the Franklin County Correctional Center.

Police said the pedestrian died from their injuries.

Jackson Pike is shut down in both directions until further notice. Drivers should use an alternate route.