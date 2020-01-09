Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while he was walking along State Route 104 Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 10pm, Wednesday, William Ambos, 61, of Piketon, was walking in right lane of SR 104 south, when he was struck by a 2017 GMC Sierra that was also traveling south.

Ambos was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time and troopers continue to investigate.