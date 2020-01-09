Closings and Delays
Great Western Academy

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Ross County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while he was walking along State Route 104 Wednesday night.  

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 10pm, Wednesday, William Ambos, 61, of Piketon, was walking in right lane of SR 104 south, when he was struck by a 2017 GMC Sierra that was also traveling south.  

Ambos was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.  

No charges have been filed at this time and troopers continue to investigate.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools