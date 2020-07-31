Pedestrian struck, killed along I-270N near Gahanna

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Gahanna police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed along I-270. 

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, officers were called to I-270N, north of East Broad Street on the report of a pedestrian struck. 

Police say one person has been pronounced dead, and a broken-down vehicle found at the scene may belong to the victim.  

According to officers the vehicle that struck the victim did not stay on scene after the crash.  

The CPD bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a wire in the broken-down vehicle, but it was determined not to be a threat and they were cleared from the scene. 

I-270N remains closed in the area, and not time for reopening was given. 

Police continue to investigate.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools