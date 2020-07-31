Pedestrian struck, killed along I-270N near Gahanna

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Gahanna police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed along I-270.

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, officers were called to I-270N, north of East Broad Street on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say one person has been pronounced dead, and a broken-down vehicle found at the scene may belong to the victim.

According to officers the vehicle that struck the victim did not stay on scene after the crash.

The CPD bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a wire in the broken-down vehicle, but it was determined not to be a threat and they were cleared from the scene.

I-270N remains closed in the area, and not time for reopening was given.

Police continue to investigate.