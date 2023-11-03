COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-an-run that left a man severely injured west of the city early Friday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a man was walking near the intersection of Hague Avenue and El Paso Drive in Franklin Township when he was struck by a vehicle at 2:35 a.m. Upon arrival deputies discovered a man lying in the road with unknown, but serious injuries.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses told deputies that a red ford had struck the man and fled the scene. Evidence collected match that of a dark red 2013-2016 Ford Fusion. The Ford sustained damage to the passenger side headlight.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash and ask that anyone with additional information to contact the FCSO Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.