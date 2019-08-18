Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Columbus’ downtown area.

According to Columbus Police, a woman got off a COTA bus near the intersection of West Mound Street and Mount Calvary Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said the woman was then struck by a car traveling eastbound while she was crossing the street.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim or the driver of the vehicle.

According to an officer at the scene, the investigation into the accident is continuing and no charges have been filed at this time.

