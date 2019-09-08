Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-71 near Polaris ID’d

A 25-year-old woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle along Interstate 71 southbound near Polaris.

Abriel Sharp was walking on the west shoulder of I-71 southbound and was hit by a vehicle after she stepped out into the middle of the right-most southbound lane along the highway, according to Columbus police.

Pamela Ostrom-Henthorn, of Cardington, braked and swerved to avoid the woman, but a vehicle traveling behind Ostrom-Henthorn was unable to avoid the collision.

Both Sharp and Ostrom-Henthorn’s vehicle were struck by a vehicle driven by Cheryl L. Young, of Jefferson, police said.

Sharp was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

