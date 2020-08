COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of S Ohio Ave. and E Whittier St. in southeast Columbus. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck. The man was transported to Grant Medical Center.

Officers are searching for a dark colored SUV last seen heading west bound on Whittier St.