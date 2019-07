A 20-year-old man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that crashed at a Columbus intersection early Wednesday morning has died.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found by police inside of a vehicle that crashed at the intersection of Reinhard and Linwood avenues after police were dispatched to the area of 1113 Oakwood Avenue on a report of gunfire just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Columbus police said.