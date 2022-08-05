COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday.

The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a car driven by a 30-year-old man from Columbus. The driver stopped and waited as medics came to the scene and pronounced Sauer dead.

The eastbound lanes of I-270 were closed as the accident was investigated. The sheriff’s office reported the incident remains under investigation.

This was the first of two people to be killed while walking around I-270 within a week. A teenager from Grove City was hit Wednesday night, but the driver in that incident left the scene before emergency crews arrived.