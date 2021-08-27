Pedestrian killed in south Columbus hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a hit-skip crash that left a pedestrian dead.

According to the Columbus Division of police, at about 11:28 a.m., Thursday, a black Chrysler 300 was driving southbound recklessly on S. 4th Street when it crashed into a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling eastbound on Innis Avenue.

Police say the Chrysler then traveled onto the sidewalk and hit pedestrian Frank Paxton, 52, before hitting a second vehicle.

Two males were seen exiting the Chrysler after the crash and running from the scene.

Paxton was pronounced dead at 12:01 p.m.

Police continue to investigate the crash.