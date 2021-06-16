Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in northeast Columbus.

Just before 1 a.m., Wednesday, police were called to S.R. 161 and Karl Road on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say the male victim was crossing Karl Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound. The vehicle then left the scene of the crash.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate.