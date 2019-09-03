Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash along E. Broad Street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a hit-skip crash near Blacklick.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 3:30am, Tuesday, officers were called to the 6900 block of E. Broad Street on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police state that the vehicle drove away from the scene after hitting the pedestrian. The victim was later pronounced dead.

E. Broad Street was closed between Rosehill Road and Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

No information on the vehicle involved was available.