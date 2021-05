COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck, early Thursday morning.

The pedestrian involved has been pronounced dead.

Police say one person is in custody, but officers continue to investigate.

The intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue were closed due to the crash, but has since reopened.